Georgia Tech’s football program has landed a commitment from Mount Zion linebacker Trenilyas Tatum.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior was previously committed to South Carolina, which parted ways with head coach Will Muschamp on Nov. 15. He is the sixth player to decommit from Gamecocks since Muschamp was fired, according to The State newspaper.
Tatum is ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 29 player in the 247Sports.com composite rankings. He earned all-region honors as a junior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.