Georgia Tech’s football program landed top recruit Trenilyas Tatum of Mount Zion on the early National Signing Day.
Tatum committed in April to South Carolina, but opened his recruitment back up and committed to the Yellow Jackets in late November. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker missed the 2020 season with an injury, but had a big junior season with 91 tackles (31 for losses) and 14 sacks to earn all-region honors.
The 247Sports.com composite rankings have Tatum as a three-star recruit and the No. 31 player in Georgia.
