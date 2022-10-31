Kevin May, a University of Georgia graduate, is transitioning into retirement — he retires Dec. 1 — from his position as the Clayton County Public Schools athletic director. He has worked with CCPS since 2010, and has made countless memories during that time.

May talks with staff correspondent Sarah Sims about achievements, advice and memories over the years in this edition of “Getting to Know…”.

SS: Let’s just go ahead and take off. How long have you been teaching for and/or in the athletic department field?

KM: So I’ve been coaching and teaching since 1994. I’ve been an athletic director since 1999. And I’ve been the district athletic director for the school district here since 2010.

SS: That’s awesome. Is coaching and being in the school system something that you’ve always wanted to pursue?

KM: Well, no. My degree’s in risk management and insurance from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business. After two years of work, I decided that was not really what I wanted to do so I went back to get my teaching certification and began coaching and teaching and then the athletic administration piece kind of came together. Obviously, with the business background, and budgets and those types of things probably made me a better candidate than most because of the business background to go with the athletic background on the coaching side.

SS: For sure. You were definitely a triple threat with all kinds of experience for this position. So with the athletic background, what would you say is your athletic background from high school and college?

KM: My athletic background was obviously playing sports. My dad had coached while I was growing up and he was a collegiate athlete. So, I played football, baseball and basketball up to high school. I was not a college athlete by choice. I had the opportunity to play college baseball at a small school but just chose to be a student at UGA and I don’t regret it. But, you know, I still love being around athletics, and I think that’s what drew me back into it after I graduated.

SS: With UGA being a huge athletic school would you say that is part of the reason as to why you wanted to get back into coaching?

KM: I wouldn’t say UGA was. I mean don’t get me wrong, I love all UGA athletics. I am a season ticket holder now and went to the national championship game as well with my daughter, so we follow UGA. My wife is a UGA grad. So, we both love to be in Athens. However, coaching was more about being around the kids and the relationships you build with the players and that type of thing. I just enjoy the strategy of the game, especially as a football coach, so I would say that’s why I went back to pursue coaching.

SS: For sure I completely understand. My dad was a football coach for a little bit and a big part of the school system serving as principal, so I understand the long hours that it does take however fun it is. Speaking about UGA, what would you say were some of just your favorite college memories?

KM: Well, just being a student on campus at UGA was a blast. I was a big sports fan. So, probably one of the best memories was being in Stegeman Coliseum when UGA beat LSU in basketball and LSU had Shaquille O’Neal and Stanley Roberts and Chris Jackson. I mean all those guys were major NBA players and Georgia — I don’t even know who their best player was. We beat them there and everybody rushed the floor, that type of stuff. Also just going to all the football games and being in that atmosphere.

SS: For sure, I bet that was a crazy experience. What would you say some of your favorite memories have been in coaching and being the athletic director over the district?

KM: Well, I would say, in coaching is seeing the kids that you coach, grow and become successful. Whether that is in athletics or just as, as young men and women. To see a lot of my former football players who now have Division I scholarships, playing SEC football, ACC football. You know, getting opportunities at the professional level those are obviously rewarding, and it’s why you coach, why you teach, you want to see those kids be ultra-successful. At the district level, there’s just the same, you want to see your schools be successful. You can’t really change what happens on the field as a district AD, as far as wins losses, but you can always try to do the best you can for your coaches and your school athletic directors to give them the best opportunities possible with what you have to work with.

SS: Would you say you see yourself continuing to do this job long term?

KM: Well, I am retiring (Dec. 1) so I will tell you that I will be doing it until retirement.

SS: Congratulations. That’s awesome to hear. What do you plan on doing you know, after retirement? What would you like to do?

KM: Right now? I plan on hitting golf balls around the clock. Yeah, doing much of nothing right now. I don’t have any concrete plans for right now. You know, we’ll see what happens, but I’m going to take some time off and then decide whether go back to work or, or just enjoy not working.

SS: Yes, sometimes no plans are the best kind of plan, so I get that. And so, when you were considering this job, what made the school system set out like to be different from other places that you are applying to? So, to maybe give us a little insight into the school system?

KM: Well, I’ve only worked in one school system and so you know, I came up in Clayton County and when this job came available, as the district wide AD, I had some insight into it. I was at a school, and we have district stadiums. Our high schools don’t have their own high school stadiums. We have shared stadiums like DeKalb and Atlanta Public Schools do. So, I was at a school where one of those schools, one of those stadiums was on my campus. So, I was very familiar with stadium operations and how they ran the stadiums and all that. So, I think that kind of gave me a leg up on some of the things that the athletic director for the district already did. Whereas somebody who wasn’t in one of those locations may not have known those things. So, I worked with all the ADs in the metro, from Fulton to Gwinnett to Cobb, DeKalb, and Forsyth. We’re all very good friends. We all communicate with each other constantly on best practices. So, if something’s working somewhere else, we’re going to know we’re going to say Hey, why is this working so well in your districts? You give and take what you can to implement what’s best in your district.

SS: I think that’s a great thing that obviously, you can’t control all of it, but communication is a huge thing. And so I’m just gonna ask you maybe like one or two more questions. Obviously, going to UGA, I know that it has a lot of concerts and the Atlanta area so what would you say the best concert you’ve been to?

KM: I would say concert was probably Kool and the Gang opening up for Van Halen. It was in Philips Arena, and it was it was pretty good.