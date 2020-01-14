JONESBORO — Lovejoy continues to set the tone in Clayton County but the rest of the teams are still worth mentioning this week as action continues to heat up.
Drew Lady Titans (5-12, 2-9)
Drew High enters this week looking for a win after the Titans dropped a close game to Mundy's Mill before getting blown out by Lovejoy. This week, Drew has two games on tap as they face Tucker and North Clayton.
Elite Scholars Academy Lady Knights (8-6, 2-1)
Elite Scholars Academy enters this week coming off a three-game week where they picked up two wins over Landmark Christian and Mundy's Mill. The only loss last week came against Greenforest. This week, Elite Scholars takes on Strong Rock Christian School, Trinity Christian and Mount Vernon.
Forest Park Lady Panthers (14-5, 9-1)
Forest Park knocked out two wins last week over Stephenson and Tucker handily. However, the week is new and the Lady Panthers have to face Mount Zion and Mundy's Mill this week as they search for the top place in the region.
Jonesboro Lady Cardinals (6-7, 3-2)
Jonesboro High returns to action following a week where they won two games. The Lady Cardinals downed Morrow and Whitewater. This week, the Lady Cardinals face Griffin and Fayette County.
Lovejoy Lady Wildcats (17-3, 11-0)
The Lady Wildcats' winning ways continued last week with huge wins over Tucker and Drew. This leads to the current region leading program to face Morrow, Mount Zion and Mundy's Mill this week.
Morrow Lady Mustangs (1-16, 0-10)
The Lady Mustangs are on a three game losing streak entering this week following losses to M.L. King and Cedar Grove High. Morrow is set to face Lovejoy and Central Gwinnett this week.
Mount Zion Lady Bulldogs (12-5, 7-3)
Mount Zion returned to their winning ways last week with a win over Mundy's Mill High School. This week the Lady Bulldogs are on the road against Forest Park and Lovejoy.
Mundy’s Mill Lady Tigers (7-12, 4-6)
Mundy’s Mill dropped their second and third games of 2020 as Mount Zion and Elite Scholars Academy handed the Lady Tigers losses. This week features three basketball games as they'll host Stephenson, Forest Park and Lovejoy.
North Clayton Lady Eagles (8-7, 4-4)
The North Clayton Lady Eagles dropped a close one to Woodward Academy last week but an overtime win over McDonough put them right back on track. This week, North Clayton faces Salem, Eastside and Drew High School.
Riverdale Lady Raiders (1-9, 0-5)
The Lady Raiders dropped two games last week against McIntosh and Starr's Mill. But this week features two games on the road against Fayette County and Griffin.
