Hank Kim announced Monday morning that he is stepping down as the Clayton State University men's golf coach.

Kim served in many different capacities for the department of athletics since his arrival in 2012.

"I would like to thank Clayton State University for the opportunity they have provided me to grow in my personal and professional career," said Kim. "I am very grateful for the time that I have spent at this institution. During my time here, I have learned so many things that will help me in my future endeavors and it has been my absolute pleasure to represent this University through the game of golf."

Kim arrived at Clayton State University in 2012 as the assistant coach for Men's Golf. In 2014, Hank was named the interim head coach and was officially named the head coach in the 2015 season. In 2019, Kim added the title of athletics development officer, handling various responsibilities that included spearheading the organization and execution of the annual Laker Golf Classic.

Over the past several years, Kim brought Laker men's golf to the national forefront. In the 2022-23 season, the Lakers saw their best regional finish since 2008 and achieve their highest Golfstat Ranking in program history taking over the No. 11 spot multiple times. The 2022-23 season also saw its first all-conference first team selection since 2017.

Kim led the Lakers to three South/Southeast Regional Tournaments during his time. In his nine-year tenure, he mentored six different All-Peach Belt Conference selections, two All-Americans, several All-Region honorees and one PBC Player of the Year. Hank was awarded the conference's Coach of the Year distinction in the 2018-19 season.

The Lakers set new season and career records under the direction of Kim. As a team, his teams hold the top three spots in season scoring average, birdies and par three scoring while holding the top five spots in par or better rounds. In the 2019-20 season, the Lakers broke the school record for the lowest 54-hole total, twice, and saw Joseph Kim break the school record for the lowest round in school history after shooting a 64 (8 under) in the first round of the UNG Fall Invitational. Under Kim's direction, there were four career school records broken, including total rounds played and birdies made. Graduated senior Augusto Oliva broke two of those records in the past season.

"We are sorry to see Hank leave Clayton State, especially after the success the golf team had this year," said interim director of athletics Mike Mead. "We wish him all of the best with his next endeavor, an opportunity he could not pass up."

Before his time at Clayton State, Coach Kim played on various professional tours and attended Atlantic Coast Conference powerhouse North Carolina State University, where he won the individual ACC Championship in 1995. Kim competed in the 1994 U.S. Amateur Open Championship and claimed medalist honors.