North Clayton has a rich history in high school football, and head coach Cap Burnett doesn’t mind leaning on it.

Burnett starred for the Eagles himself before playing for the Georgia Bulldogs, and appeared headed for an NFL career before a run of concussions in college ended his career. His younger brother Morgan followed his path at North Clayton, stood out at Georgia Tech and spent 10 years in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers.

The Burnetts aren’t alone as noteworthy players from the talent-rich program. Former Georgia and NFL quarterback D.J. Shockley, now a TV broadcaster, is a former Eagle, as are former UGA standout and NFL linebacker Amarlo Herrera, longtime NFL lineman Kyle Love (parts of 11 seasons), current Chicago Bears defensive back Kindle Vildor and many more.

Not surprisingly, Cap Burnett uses those voices from the past to teach and to motivate his current players.

“Our kids are able to understand and learn their history about North Clayton,” the coach said. “North Clayton always was a powerhouse. We had a lot of guys come out of North Clayton, great athletes, just like out of Clayton County (as a whole). We are one county. But having those guys come back and having our guys able to see them, face to face and talk to them, not just about football is great. At North Clayton, I don’t just teach football. It’s about life. To see those guys come out from that same field, the same school that looks the same, to hear the knowledge and passion those guys have about our school.

“Hearing it from me every day it’s cool, but when you get those guys to come back … I really think they have us moving in the right direction. It was a blessing to have a true offseason so we could get those guys out to talk to our guys.”

Thanks in part to a boost from their alumni, the Eagles enter the 2021 season with high hopes after their 2020 season was impacted greatly by the COVID-19 pandemic. They went 0-9 last season, but aim for a return their past successes, experienced most recently when Burnett took his alma mater to back-to-back state playoff appearances in 2016 and 2017.

“I don’t even allow them to talk about wins and losses,” Burnett said. “The biggest thing for us is win today. On that Monday, did we win? Did you push yourself to the fullest? Before you get to Friday, you’ve got to win the week. That’s what we focus on. With the guys being so young, I don’t want to overwhelm them. To me, and I tell my players, what you put in your head if it doesn’t happen, you get down, you get depressed. Now I just want them to win today, focus on that, stay in the moment and keep moving like that.”

Burnett has some key players back to help improve on last season.

Senior linebacker Jamari Hinton, a defensive end in 2020, is a “leader on our team, a leader on our defense,” Burnett said. Junior defensive lineman Joseph Harris also is important on that unit, as is two-way standout Trent Cotson, a junior wide receiver and defensive back. Quarterback Louis Love, a sophomore, will lead the offense.

“At North Clayton, our motto is still the four Ds — discipline, dedication, determination, desire,” Burnett said. “We live on that every day. This year I challenged the guys a little more, not just go off the four Ds, but commit to themselves, love themselves. Before you can commit to a process, to a program, you’ve got to commit to yourself and love yourself first. That was the biggest thing we did (in the offseason). After last year, we had some challenges along with the pandemic.

“From the words of one of my favorite artists, Andre Benjamin, Andre three-stack, spaceships don’t come with rearview mirrors. We’re not looking back. We’re looking forward. We’re looking forward to this year and having an opportunity to play football and have an offseason and things like that so the boys can work toward those challenges we have in front of them.”