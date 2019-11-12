MORROW - Jerome Weaks entered the program in 2016 and had a tall task ahead of him to turn the struggling Morrow Mustangs around.
Morrow's last winning season came in 1998. This was before any of the current players were born marking 21 years where the Mustangs missed the postseason. In that stretch the Falcons were coming off a Superbowl loss and failed to capture the title again in their later years.
Both the Falcons and Braves moved stadiums also in the stretch while the Atlanta Dream moved stadiums and rebranded with the establishment of the College Park Skyhawks, everything happened in Georgia.
Without a doubt, everyone doubted the Mustangs' ability to reach the playoffs. But the staff at Morrow just focused on the tasks at hand.
"We as a staff, just continued to pour into our guys and emphasize that hard work yields great rewards," Weaks said. "The outside noise strengthened us as a team, and we used it as motivation to prove them wrong."
They got to this point where they won the most games since 1998, hosting a playoff game and working hard, the began to change the discipline around the program.
"Discipline was the first and most important thing we had to change when arriving at Morrow," Weaks said. "In order to build better football players, you must first build better athletes. We began to instill an attitude of hard work and dedication that our players have embraced and taken ownership of."
But the vibe began to change around the season early. The Mustangs won over Forest Park and Mundy's Mill, but things looked bleak as they fell to Stephenson and Lovejoy midway through the season. However, the unthinkable happened.
Morrow High won over Tucker and it was one of the biggest victories of the season.
"Our victory over Tucker was our biggest victory of this season. The way we came back in the second half and dominated the Tigers gave us a sense of confidence in our abilities to beat good football teams," Weaks said. "We've been playing tough hard football ever since for all four quarters."
The win over Tucker spurned a four-game win streak as the Mustangs won over Drew, Mount Zion and then capped it off with a victory over M.L. King. But they began to realize they had a legitimate shot at the playoffs and a chance to host a home playoff game.
The focus changed and the goal to finish 4-0 against the top two teams in the region was on the table. But it came down to a host of Mustangs who played well this year.
"Words can't explain the joy I felt once we secured our playoff spot. I'm so proud of the way my guys fought all season and took on the challenge to finish 4-0," Weaks said. "Achieving the playoffs is great for our community. I was so full of emotions that I couldn't hardly contain my joy. Contrary to popular belief, I also shed a tear or two."
Jimmy Calloway, Jabari Tucker, Owein Blas, Anthony Brett, Jadis Dunigan, Keith Manson, Javonte Chapman, Jaydon Heath, Kendall Shivers, Darius Peterson, Travious Davis, Eloy Guadarrama-Silva, Nick Wright, and Phillip Diamond have all contributed in their own ways.
With the season far from over for Morrow, the Mustangs have already begun to look toward to the next season.
"I do believe that we are on the right track here at Morrow and better days are to come," Weaks said. "The successes we had from track season has spread throughout our other sports teams and we have a new attitude at Morrow High School."