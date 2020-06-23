A curiosity about a high school program changed Isaiah Payne’s lifestyle.
His enrollment in Air Force Junior ROTC at Lovejoy, which has one of the region’s highest participation rates in the military-based program, became something way bigger than he ever expected.
“I was put into it in ninth grade and I didn’t know what it was,” the 2020 Lovejoy graduate said of JROTC. “The more I got used to it, the more I liked it. I liked the companionship and all the different things you can do. It wasn’t one thing. It was a lot of different activities. I liked the sports. We had a soccer tournament, a football tournament, basketball tournaments. But I just really liked the companionship. It’s like a family.”
Payne participated in JROTC all four years, was named the top performer at Clayton County’s JROTC leadership camp twice and served as Lovejoy’s JROTC wing commander, which meant overseeing other students in the program. He juggled those duties with varsity athletics (soccer and football) and excellence in athletics (4.022 GPA, ninth in his class).
“People just loved him to death,” said Cal Robinson, the master sergeant who runs Lovejoy’s JROTC program. “He’s just a great kid. He taught new kids, ninth-graders who were new to ROTC, and the kids would always tell me after he leaves, ‘I want to be like him.’ That’s the kind of presence he has. He’s a good student. He carries himself well. He’s the kind of guy you want to be the No. 1 cadet because he has all the skills you want in a cadet.”
The presence of JROTC on Payne’s resumé likely factored considerably into earning the Presidential Academic Scholarship to Alabama State University. He was presented with the grant, which funds his full college education, with a surprise assembly and a visit from Alabama State’s president during the school year.
He plans to join the university’s ROTC program and pursue a career in civil or electrical engineering.
“Isaiah is so humble,” Robinson said. “I think he’d be awesome as a leader in the military. But he wants to find a career field, something more hands on as an electrician. I think that appeals to him more. But I would love for him to have a career in the military. I think he’d be a great leader as an officer in the military.”
Payne excelled in a multitude of JROTC sports, but also made an impact for Lovejoy’s varsity soccer and football teams. Soccer was a lifelong sport introduced by his parents, who are from Trinidad and Tobago, and he emerged as a key player his final two high school seasons, serving as defensive captain and defensive MVP as a junior and team captain as a senior for a season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
His 6-foot-1, 220-pound frame, coupled with impressive speed, made him a force on the soccer field for Lovejoy coach Derrick Smith, who knew that size and athleticism would transition well to football, which Smith also coaches.
“He played flag football for ROTC and I asked him, ‘Why don’t you play real football?’” Smith said. “He said he had no experience in it. I said, ‘I can teach you about football.’”
Payne wanted to play football as an eighth-grader, but his mother wouldn’t let him, he said. People tried to talk him into varsity football throughout his high school career and he finally gave it a shot as a senior. He observed some spring practice sessions, then joined the football team for summer workouts. He only agreed to play after discovering it wouldn’t disrupt his JRTOC schedule.
“Looking from the sidelines (at spring practice) and seeing how it was going to be, I didn’t understand anything they were saying, the plays or anything,” Payne said. “I had been in the weight room before, so that wasn’t that hard. But the plays and everything else, that’s a whole different experience.”
He went through summer conditioning, immediately made his mark as a kicker and learned to play tight end and defensive end. He rapidly improved through his senior season, and eventually earned some starts late in the year.
“He’s just physically gifted,” Smith said.
The taste of football opened up a new possibility. Payne wants to walk on to the football team at Alabama State, and see what happens.
“I’m still working out and making sure I stay in shape,” he said. “I think I have a chance (to make the team as a walk-on). If it doesn’t work out, that’s fine.”
Whatever path he takes, his coaches and teachers are confident it will go well.
“Isaiah’s a high character kid,” Smith said. “This young man is going to be something special as he grows up. He has the it factor. He communicates well with others. He helps other people. He’s been raised real well. He’s a man if you have a daughter, that’s the man you want to date your daughter.”
