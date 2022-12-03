COLLEGE PARK — The College Park Skyhawks posted a 125-121 win over Raptors 905 on Saturday night at the Gateway Center Arena.

Brandon Williams led the Skyhawks (7-4) with a season-high 30 points, including 18 in the first half. It was the sixth time in his career that he has reached the 30-point mark.

Rookie Jared Rhoden, in his third start of the season, recorded his first career double-double with 21 points and a career-high 15 rebounds in 40 minutes. As a team, the Skyhawks set a new season high with 21 made free throws and tied a season high with 27 attempts.

The Skyhawks led the 905 at half, 70-64, scoring 70 points in the first half for the third time this season. The Skyhawks are now 3-0 when scoring at least 70 points in the opening half.

While the lead was reduced during the second half behind a 25-23 quarter in favor of the 905, the Skyhawks were able to pull away in the fourth behind key buckets from Rhoden and Williams, who chipped in with eight points each during the closing frame.

“We tell our guys to ‘find a way’ and that’s what they did tonight,” said Skyhawks head coach Steve Gansey. “We put together a great 48 minutes, and that is hard to do in this league.”

The 905 had six players in double figures but were paced by 27 points and 11 rebounds from Reggie Perry. Raptors assignment player Justin Champagnie (18 points, 15 rebounds) and two-way player Jeff Dowtin Jr. (18 points, 10 assists) also recorded double-doubles on the night.