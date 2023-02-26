JONESBORO — The fourth-ranked Jonesboro boys basketball team is headed to the Class AAAAAA Elite Eight after Saturday’s 65-46 win over Brunswick.

The Cardinals (24-3) will host No. 2-ranked Alexander in next week’s quarterfinals.

Devon Rainey scored a team-high 23 points in the win, and JaQuez Akins had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. Jason Isaac contributed eight points and stellar defense.