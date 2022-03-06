FORT VALLEY — The Eagle's Landing boys basketball team will have the chance to play for its second straight straight championship after beating Jonesboro 67-60 in overtime Saturday night.

Eagle's Landing (27-3) will play Tri-Cities on March 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the finals.

"To God be the glory," Eagle's Landing head coach Elliott Montgomery as he was holding back tears after Saturday night's game. "Man, we're blessed, we're blessed."

Saturday night's game was even throughout the entire contest. Jonesboro led 17-14 at the end of the first but Eagle's Landing came back to tie it 31-all at the half. The game was tied at 44-all at the end of the third quarter and 54-all at the end of regulation.

Near the end of the fourth quarter, Jonesboro (21-9) led 54-48 but with 47 seconds remaining, David Thomas hit a 3-pointer to cut Jonesboro's lead to 54-51.

With 16 seconds remaining, Eagle's Landing's Chris Morris made a basket and was fouled. He then made the free throw to tie the game at 54-54.

"He's a kid I went off on at halftime, Christopher Morris, because he's so tough and he didn't get the loose ball ending the half for us for us to go up another basket and he got so down and I had to go back and say 'this isn't personal'," Montgomery said. "We don't have a tomorrow. When you don't have a tomorrow, the room for error is not large, it's small, so when he made the free throw that's why he looked over the and was like 'I got you'. We're blessed."

"I thought my kids did a good job and we missed a couple of free throws down the stretch, when we had a five-point lead and we were still up by three 54-51 and a guy shoots a 3 and misses it and we get the rebound and they get an and-1," Jonesboro head coach Dan Maehlman said. "And we had a layup right at the end with the opportunity to win at the buzzer going out but that's just the way it goes sometimes. It just sucks for the kids; I've been here plenty of times but none of my kids have been this far; that's the worst thing."

In overtime, a free throw by Thomas and a 3-pointer by Elijah Robinson put Eagle's Landing up 58-54.

With 2:09 remaining, Kaymen Brown made a basket to make the score 58-56 but that would be the closest Jonesboro would get.

"Going into overtime I felt like we took their best punch," Elliott said. "I thought we played bad the first half, the score was 31-31. Second half, we came out and we tried but they just beat us up, they beat us up. And they were tougher and with them being tougher, it got to us. You saw A.J. Barnes limping and (Jordan) Fordyce went down."

Jonesboro's Devon Rainey led all scorers with 22 while Brown scored 17 and Malcolm Simmons 10.

Thomas led Eagle's Landing with 20 with Barnes adding 14 and Morris 12.

"I've known Eagle's Landing and Ellott for a while," Maehlman said. "He does a great job and his kids play hard. (They're) tough kids and they're not going to give up at any point. They're not the defending state champions for no reason. He's got good kids and he's a good coach and has a good staff. Good luck to them."

Eagle's Landing beat McIntosh 37-25 in the first round, Walnut Grove 62-52 in the second round and Hiram 70-54 in the quarterfinals.

Jonesboro beat Wayne County 80-60 in the first round, St. Pius X in the second round, and Loganville 67-61 in the quarterfinals.

"They are so tough," Montgomery said of Jonesboro. "You go to crazy St. Pius and you win. Loganville was crazier than St. Pius and now they're here. Remember, Jonesboro was a team we played in exhibition and we beat by 40 but they didn't have those football kids. Those football kids changed the dynamics of who they are. Maehlman is always prepared and we're friends with the assistants, we talk to each so we know what's going on."