©Ben Ennis-1425.jpg

Jonesboro’s Yahnari Lyons heads to the finish line in the Clayton County Track and Field Championships.

 Ben Ennis

The Jonesboro girls placed second and the Mundy’s Mill boys finished third, highlighting Clayton County performers in the Region 3-AAAAA Track and Field Championships.

Jonesboro took runner-up honors in the girls meet with 108 points, trailing only Woodward Academy’s 234, and Mundy’s Mill was fourth.

Yahnari Lyons racked up the points for Jonesboro with first-place finishes in the 100 (11.65 seconds), 200 (24.34) and 100 hurdles (14.01). Teammates Ayana Pugh (shot put, 38 feet, 2 inches) and Queens Adams (high jump, 5-0) also won region titles. Pugh also was third in the discus.

Mundy’s Mill’s Haley Miller won the discus (104-6) and was second in the shot put.

Mundy’s Mill boys, which finished third at 85 points behind Woodward (206) and Creekside (151), had a trio of region champions led by Corey Barnes in the 200 (22.29). Barnes also was second in the 100 (10.84).

Teammates Shawn Jarrett (400, 50.55) and Demario Sewell (800, 2:07.63) also picked up event wins.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.