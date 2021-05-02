The Jonesboro girls placed second and the Mundy’s Mill boys finished third, highlighting Clayton County performers in the Region 3-AAAAA Track and Field Championships.
Jonesboro took runner-up honors in the girls meet with 108 points, trailing only Woodward Academy’s 234, and Mundy’s Mill was fourth.
Yahnari Lyons racked up the points for Jonesboro with first-place finishes in the 100 (11.65 seconds), 200 (24.34) and 100 hurdles (14.01). Teammates Ayana Pugh (shot put, 38 feet, 2 inches) and Queens Adams (high jump, 5-0) also won region titles. Pugh also was third in the discus.
Mundy’s Mill’s Haley Miller won the discus (104-6) and was second in the shot put.
Mundy’s Mill boys, which finished third at 85 points behind Woodward (206) and Creekside (151), had a trio of region champions led by Corey Barnes in the 200 (22.29). Barnes also was second in the 100 (10.84).
Teammates Shawn Jarrett (400, 50.55) and Demario Sewell (800, 2:07.63) also picked up event wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.