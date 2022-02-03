After softball coaching success south of Atlanta, Brittany Lewis is headed north.

Hebron Christian announced Thursday it has hired Lewis, previously head coach at Strong Rock Christian in Locust Grove, as its new head softball coach. She replaces Demetrius Frazier, who will stay at the Dacula private school and focus on his basketball coaching duties.

Lewis, a 2004 Jonesboro grad, has led Strong Rock Christian to two region titles and three state tournament appearances in three seasons as head coach. Her 2020 team finished as state runner-up.

She turned down recent college coaching opportunities for the job at Hebron in part because the high school path is best for her family, which includes her husband Ty, who will coach softball, middle school basketball and baseball at Hebron, sons Brodie (12) and Easton (10) and daughter Macie-Rae (7).

“Honestly, we felt like after we ended in Columbus down there at our state tournament, we just felt like God was stirring our hearts to make a move,” Lewis said. “It was kind of God thing how Hebron came about. A former Tennessee Mojo player (the travel program where Lewis coaches) spoke at our banquet at Strong Rock and she graduated from Hebron (the player was Sydney Harris) and I told her we were looking to move. At that time, I was looking at some collegiate offers I had. She told me the Hebron coach had just resigned, so I contacted the AD (Taylor Davis). I had been up there a couple of times to play Hebron. We ended up talking 30 minutes and we just connected as far as our beliefs and what athletics should look like in a school. He invited us both, my husband Ty and I, up for a tour and that’s how it started.”

Lewis is an active travel softball coach with Tennessee Mojo, where she has coached since 2017. Prior to being hired at Strong Rock, she coached at Eagle’s Landing, first as an assistant and then as head coach for the 2018 season.

She takes over a Hebron program that went 14-10 last season and reached the second round of the Class A Private state playoffs.

“I’m looking forward to growing the program,” Lewis said. “We’re moving up to 3A in GHSA, so that will definitely be a challenge. I hear there are great pieces and I hear we need a pitcher. I’m looking forward to meeting the girls and getting started.”