Former Jonesboro High star and NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas was announced Wednesday as one of six coaches selected to join the Atlanta Falcons’ coaching staff this year as Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows.

Douglas, Antreal Allen, Holman Copeland, Ryan Davis, Mickey Grace and Deron Wilson will work with the Falcons’ staff during various parts of the team’s offseason program.

Douglas, a 2003 Jonesboro grad, currently works as a sports analyst for ESPN, hosting weekly ESPN radio shows and co-hosting pre-game college events, among other roles.

He played 10 seasons (2008-2017) in the NFL with the Falcons and the Tennessee Titans after Atlanta selected him in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He previously played college football at Louisville, where he was an All-American and was inducted recently into the Athletics Hall of Fame.

Douglas had 258 catches for 3,130 yards and eight touchdowns in 91 games for Atlanta from 2008-2015, in addition to returning 34 punts for 325 yards and a TD. He finished his NFL career with 310 catches for 3,759 yards and 10 TDs in 118 games.