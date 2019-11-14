Jonesboro enters the playoffs once more this season but will have to travel down to Warner Robins and face the Demons.
Warner Robins is the team that can beat anyone from the air or the ground at any given time but the Jonesboro Cardinals have momentum and have displayed the ability to slow down opposing offenses. That ability will have to show this week.
Jonesboro will have to score early and often and the defense, will have to follow suit by giving their team excellent starting position.
WARNER ROBINS DEMONS
Head Coach: Marquis Westbrook
Record: 9-1
Region: 1-AAAAA
JONESBORO CARDINALS
Head Coach: Tim Floyd
Record: 5-5
Region: 3-AAAAA
When: Friday, Nov. 15
Where: Warner Robins at 7:30 p.m.
Last Meeting: First Meeting