Jonesboro fell to Whitewater last week but the panic button is not needed just yet as they're still looking at a chance to make the postseason but they'll have to go through Griffin to get there.
Jonesboro has proven themselves against tough competition, take the game against Ware County for example, the Cardinals went to double-overtime but they've won over their region foes except for Whitewater last week.
The Jonesboro offense has proven itself while the defense has given up some scores that were the difference in the game but against Griffin, they'll have to limit the very score prone team.
The Cardinals will take on a Griffin team that lost last week to Starr's Mill but the same record means that each program will be expected to compete closely this go around.
Jonesboro lost the showdown last season to Griffin so a little bit of revenge for the Cardinals should be important enough considering it will propel them further up the postseason talks.
JONESBORO CARDINALS
Head Coach: Tim Floyd
Region: 3-AAAAA
Record: 3-3 (1-1)
Last Week: 21-20 loss to Whitewater
GRIFFIN BEARS
Head Coach: Kareem Reid
Region: 3-AAAAA
Record: 5-1 (1-1)
Last Week: 38-35 loss to Starr’s Mill
When: Friday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Twelve Oaks Stadium
Last Meeting: Griffin 31, Jonesboro 0 (2018)