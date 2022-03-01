Jonesboro native Morgan Jones, a senior at Florida State, earned first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors in women’s basketball on Tuesday.

It is the 6-foot-2 guard’s second straight season on the All-ACC first team.

Jones, who played high school basketball at Our Lady of Mercy, leads the Seminoles in scoring (14.5), rebounding (5.9), field goals (145), made free throws (102), attempted free throws (133), steals (30) and blocked shots (29). She ranks in the ACC’s top 10 in scoring, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, blocked shots and defensive rebounding.