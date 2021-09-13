Zerrick Cooper was at the heart of college football’s most iconic play from this past weekend.

The former Jonesboro High star and his Jacksonville State teammates shocked the college football late Saturday night with a walk-off, 20-17 victory over host Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Down to the game’s final play, Cooper threw a miraculous, 59-yard touchdown to Damond Philyaw-Johnson to complete a stunning finish that sent the Gamecocks into a massive celebration.

"You've got to play at a certain level execution-wise in these type games and we did that night," said Jacksonville State head coach John Grass as players and coaches celebrated around him. "We missed a chance to score on the same play before. Damond was open and we missed him and we decided to do it again.

"He beat his man, Zerrick made a perfect throw, he made a great cut down there and Ahmad (Edwards) made a big block and got him in the end zone."

It took less than 20 minutes against Florida State for Cooper to etch his name in Jacksonville State's record book as the school's all-time leading passer.

For the second time in 11 months, the Gamecocks took the fight to the Seminoles of the Atlantic Coast Conference and led early. This time, however, Jacksonville State fought back and pulled out in its second straight game against an FBS opponent.

Cooper's 12-yard pass to Quan Charleston at the 8:32 mark in the second quarter moved the 6-foot-3, 217-pound senior past Eli Jenkins (7,652 yards from 2013-16) atop JSU’s career passing list.

Cooper — who threw for 232 yards in October 2020 in a game that was added after COVID-related protocols forced all of FSU's originally scheduled non-conference games to be canceled — finished with 242 against the Seminoles (0-2) on Saturday and now stands at 7,819 in his career.

Cooper's 23-yard touchdown pass to Edwards with 4:45 left in the fourth quarter pulled Jacksonville State to within 17-14 and made him the JSU career leader in TD passes with 62, surpassing Ed Lett.

His 63rd career touchdown pass turned out to be one of, if not the, most memorable in Jacksonville State's storied football history.

Cooper started in four fall games in an abbreviated 2020 season before suffering an injury against Florida International. He finished with 54 of 81 passing for 671 yards and a TD, in addition to rushing for 83 yards and five scores.

The Clemson transfer threw for 3,404 yards, rushed for 320 yards and accounted for 18 TDs in 2019 after throwing for 3,416 yards, rushing for 366 and accounting for 20 TDs in 2018.