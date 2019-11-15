JONESBORO - The historic playoff run for the Morrow Mustangs ended Friday night with a 34-13 loss to Brunswick but they weren't the only team to fall Friday night in Georgia High School state playoff action.
Jonesboro was also a victim to their opponent Warner Robins Friday night as the Warner Robins Demons won 28-7 Friday night. This was the second time the Cardinals made the playoffs in the past two years.
Riverdale's season came to an end against Veterans Friday night as the Raiders lost 28-6. The Raiders' loss to Veterans gave the program their second loss in the opening round of the GHSA playoffs.
For the Morrow Mustangs, it was their first playoff trip since 1998 and the Mustangs were in unfamiliar territory against Brunswick. The Mustangs were the biggest improvement this season finishing with a winning record for the first time since 1998 and surpassing their 5-5 record achievement set in 2017.