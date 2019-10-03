Jonesboro shuts out Whitewater for first region win (copy)

Jonesboro will be in a position this week to look for another victory against Whitewater.

 Ben Ennis

Jonesboro’s first region game of the season featured its own adversity this year against Starr's Mill but the win should go a long way to helping the program get back to the postseason this year.

Whitewater, much like last year, is sitting at 0-5 on the season and only average 9.8 points per game through five games. Their only multi-score game was against Ola High in week two.

Whitewater's offense is seeing some success behind a sophomore Austin Williams who's thrown for two touchdowns. Jonesboro should be well placed to continue their winning ways this week with their high powered offensive unit that's scored 114 points this year.

Jonesboro’s defense should be important this time around as they should limit Whitewater's offense considerably.

WHITEWATER WILDCATS

Head Coach: Bryan Holley

Region: 3-AAAAA

Record: 0-5 (0-1)

Last Week: 41-14 loss to Griffin

JONESBORO CARDINALS

Head Coach: Tim Floyd

Region: 3-AAAAA

Record: 3-2 (1-0)

Last Week: 21-14 victory over Starr’s Mill

When: Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Whitewater High

Last Meeting: Jonesboro 14, Whitewater 0 (2018)

