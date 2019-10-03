Jonesboro’s first region game of the season featured its own adversity this year against Starr's Mill but the win should go a long way to helping the program get back to the postseason this year.
Whitewater, much like last year, is sitting at 0-5 on the season and only average 9.8 points per game through five games. Their only multi-score game was against Ola High in week two.
Whitewater's offense is seeing some success behind a sophomore Austin Williams who's thrown for two touchdowns. Jonesboro should be well placed to continue their winning ways this week with their high powered offensive unit that's scored 114 points this year.
Jonesboro’s defense should be important this time around as they should limit Whitewater's offense considerably.
WHITEWATER WILDCATS
Head Coach: Bryan Holley
Region: 3-AAAAA
Record: 0-5 (0-1)
Last Week: 41-14 loss to Griffin
JONESBORO CARDINALS
Head Coach: Tim Floyd
Region: 3-AAAAA
Record: 3-2 (1-0)
Last Week: 21-14 victory over Starr’s Mill
When: Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Whitewater High
Last Meeting: Jonesboro 14, Whitewater 0 (2018)