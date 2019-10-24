Jonesboro Football.jpg (copy)

Jonesboro enters this week looking to get their footing in region play.

 Ben Ennis

Jonesboro needs something to go right for them in the final weeks of the season and a win could help the program reach the next step in their pursuit of a postseason berth but they have to go through Fayette County to make it happen.

The chance is slim but the Cardinals have to take their own victories and it should be a good fight between the two teams that have struggled defensively.

FAYETTE COUNTY TIGERS

Head Coach: Mike Davis

Record: 2-5 (0-3)

Region: 3-AAAAA

Last Week: 48-7 loss to Griffin

JONESBORO CARDINALS

Head Coach: Tim Floyd

Record: 3-5 (1-3)

Region: 3-AAAAA

Last Week: 38-21 loss to Riverdale

When: Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Fayette County

Last Meeting: Jonesboro 24, Fayette County 17 (2018)

