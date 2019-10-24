Jonesboro needs something to go right for them in the final weeks of the season and a win could help the program reach the next step in their pursuit of a postseason berth but they have to go through Fayette County to make it happen.
The chance is slim but the Cardinals have to take their own victories and it should be a good fight between the two teams that have struggled defensively.
FAYETTE COUNTY TIGERS
Head Coach: Mike Davis
Record: 2-5 (0-3)
Region: 3-AAAAA
Last Week: 48-7 loss to Griffin
JONESBORO CARDINALS
Head Coach: Tim Floyd
Record: 3-5 (1-3)
Region: 3-AAAAA
Last Week: 38-21 loss to Riverdale
When: Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Fayette County
Last Meeting: Jonesboro 24, Fayette County 17 (2018)