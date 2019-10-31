Jonesboro High is in the postseason picture, but barely hanging on to their ticket.
This week, the Cardinals will face McIntosh, a team that's behind them in the standings and hoping to play spoiler to Jonesboro. The Chiefs haven't had an offense worth writing much about as they've only put up 59 points this season.
On the otherhand, the Cardinals have been even on the offense and defense and should be well placed to pick up the victory Friday.
JONESBORO CARDINALS
Head Coach: Tim Floyd
Record: 4-5 (2-3)
Last Week: 34-0 victory over Fayette County
MCINTOSH CHIEFS
Head Coach: Lee Belknap
Record: 2-6 (1-3)
Last Week: 52-16 loss to Griffin
When: Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: McIntosh High
Last Meeting: Jonesboro 34, McIntosh 14 (2018)