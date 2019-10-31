CI7I8308.jpg (copy)

Rasheed Singleton and the Cardinals face off McIntosh this week.

 Ben Ennis

Jonesboro High is in the postseason picture, but barely hanging on to their ticket.

This week, the Cardinals will face McIntosh, a team that's behind them in the standings and hoping to play spoiler to Jonesboro. The Chiefs haven't had an offense worth writing much about as they've only put up 59 points this season.

On the otherhand, the Cardinals have been even on the offense and defense and should be well placed to pick up the victory Friday.

JONESBORO CARDINALS

Head Coach: Tim Floyd

Record: 4-5 (2-3)

Last Week: 34-0 victory over Fayette County

MCINTOSH CHIEFS

Head Coach: Lee Belknap

Record: 2-6 (1-3)

Last Week: 52-16 loss to Griffin

When: Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: McIntosh High

Last Meeting: Jonesboro 34, McIntosh 14 (2018)

Tags

Sports Editor

Graduated from South Carolina State University in 2015. Been with the Henry Herald and Clayton News in two capacities as a sports journalist and interim sports editor. SPJ member.

Stay Informed