JONESBORO — The Jonesboro boys basketball team won the Region 3-AAAAAA championship by beating county rival Lovejoy 72-66 in front of an enthusiastic home crowd Thursday night.
While Jonesboro away with the victory, Lovejoy (15-13) didn’t make it easy.
Jonesboro, ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAAA, led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter but Lovejoy led 37-34 going into halftime.
“I’m happy for our kids,” Jonesboro coach Dan Maehlman said. “We’ve struggled….I say we’ve struggled, we’re 22-3 and region champions, but I’m meaning we haven’t found a way to play 32 minutes yet. We’re trying to figure that out.”
Jonesboro (22-3) definitely put things together in the third quarter by outscoring Lovejoy 21-11.
Jonesboro led 55-48 going into the fourth quarter.
“That’s what’s been so good about our guys,” Maehlman said about his team’s second-half effort. "We’ve not been good at doing the little things all year and not put a 32-minute game together but they never quit. They keep going and going. We went through a stretch where it was tied game to being up 10. We looked like a well-oiled machine.”
Montez Redding led Jonesboro with 23 points and JaQuez Akins scored 19. Devon Rainey added 15 and Jason Issac 12.
Lovejoy’s Nicholas Jones-Hill led all scorers with 30 points and Demarco Davis scored 16.
Jonesboro has won 13 straight games and advanced to the region title game by beating Rockdale 56-40. Lovejoy beat Woodward Academy 52-48 in the semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.