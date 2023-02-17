JONESBORO — The Jonesboro boys basketball team won the Region 3-AAAAAA championship by beating county rival Lovejoy 72-66 in front of an enthusiastic home crowd Thursday night.

While Jonesboro away with the victory, Lovejoy (15-13) didn’t make it easy.

Jonesboro, ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAAA, led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter but Lovejoy led 37-34 going into halftime.

“I’m happy for our kids,” Jonesboro coach Dan Maehlman said. “We’ve struggled….I say we’ve struggled, we’re 22-3 and region champions, but I’m meaning we haven’t found a way to play 32 minutes yet. We’re trying to figure that out.”

Jonesboro (22-3) definitely put things together in the third quarter by outscoring Lovejoy 21-11.

Jonesboro led 55-48 going into the fourth quarter.

“That’s what’s been so good about our guys,” Maehlman said about his team’s second-half effort. "We’ve not been good at doing the little things all year and not put a 32-minute game together but they never quit. They keep going and going. We went through a stretch where it was tied game to being up 10. We looked like a well-oiled machine.”

Montez Redding led Jonesboro with 23 points and JaQuez Akins scored 19. Devon Rainey added 15 and Jason Issac 12.

Lovejoy’s Nicholas Jones-Hill led all scorers with 30 points and Demarco Davis scored 16.

Jonesboro has won 13 straight games and advanced to the region title game by beating Rockdale 56-40. Lovejoy beat Woodward Academy 52-48 in the semifinals.