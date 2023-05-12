Two Clayton County athletes earned Positive Athlete Georgia statewide honors in their sport on Thursday.

Jonesboro’s Destiny Cockrell was the state winner in girls alternative sport, and Elite Scholars’ Tyler Brown was the state winner in girls adapted. There were 32 athletes recognized in Georgia — one in each sport.

Positive Athlete Georgia recognizes young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person.