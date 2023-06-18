Two Clayton County high school athletes were recognized this month at the Positive Athlete Georgia Awards at the College Football Hall of Game.

Jonesboro’s Destiny Cockrell was the state winner as Georgia’s most positive athlete in girls alternative sport (wrestling), and Elite Scholars’ Tyler Brown was the state winner for girls adapted sports. Brown also earned the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Hope and Will Award with its $1,000 scholarship.

Positive Athlete Georgia recognizes young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person.