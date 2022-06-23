Jonesboro rising senior Devon Rainey committed Tuesday to the Miami (Ohio) University football program.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Rainey is a prospect at defensive back who was second-team all-region at wide receiver last season. He also was named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Basketball Team last season.
