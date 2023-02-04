Jonesboro senior wrestler Mario Cabezas won the Region 3-AAAAAA Traditional title at 157 pounds on Saturday.
Cabezas (44-8) won the region championship with an 8-6 finals win over Dorsey Khalil (15-7) of Mundy’s Mill.
