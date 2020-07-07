Rasheed Singleton and William Tims, both 2020 graduates of Jonesboro, recently signed with college football programs.
Singleton, a wide receiver, is headed to Catawba College (N.C.), and Tims, a linebacker, signed with Livingstone College (N.C.).
Both Singleton and Tims were first-team All-Region 3-AAAAA and first-team All-Clayton County as seniors.
