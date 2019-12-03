Wilson and coach.jpg (copy)

Kameron Wilson (left) former head coach Kevin Jones (right) earlier this season.

 Special Photo: Todd Holcomb

JONESBORO - Mount Zion High outside linebacker and tight-end Kameron Wilson closed his recruitment with authority Tuesday evening.

The senior announced his commitment to Louisville through social media.

"I thank God for this opportunity mainly because it was something I used to marvel at," Wilson wrote. "Something I used to pray for everyday and I feel as though I have found a place to call home. With that being said, my recruitment is closed. 100 percent committed to the Ville."

