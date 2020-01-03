COLLEGE PARK - Around the Clayton County area a special athlete came through the system and went on to college but what happened to Kayla Potts after graduating from Forest Park in 2014 comes back full circle.
"From being a ball girl back in 2011 and 2012 to an intern to an Account Executive now, I have enjoyed learning new things within this league on the business side," Potts said of working with the Atlanta Dream. "Being impactful anywhere you are passionate about is a plus. I’m thankful to have this opportunity with the Atlanta Dream as an Account Executive because now I am in a position where I can be a voice to those who are not exposed to the WNBA. I get to assist many people and by them having a great time from their experience is rewarding."
Before being an account executive with Dream, the former Forest Park stars journey was as linear as it could be. She played at Mercer University and did well during her college years. But when it came to life after college, Potts landed in the WNBA but not as a player.
"After getting my Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration - Sports Marketing and Analytics major, I decided to go back to school and get my MBA," Potts said. "Mercer University had offered recent grads a one-year accelerated program to receive their MBA, I applied and was accepted. While taking spring courses, I reached out to the marketing department for an internship. I started the internship with the Dream in February and started full-time on the sales department in June once I graduated and came back from my mission trip in Rwanda."
Although she's assisting peoples' accounts that are interested in coming to Dream games with seat locations, groups or other fan experiences the Dream offer - Potts doesn't sell people a ticket. Instead, she's more willing to sell people an experience.
But it wasn't something that was just handed to her. Surely, she picked up the internship but those never equal a job out the gate. So Potts did the only thing she knew how. Put in the time, effort and consistency into working her way up from intern.
"When an opportunity is available, I took it. It is not a guarantee it will come again," Potts said. "I got in touch with the right person. I did what I had to do while I was still in school and found the marketing internship. I think everything happens for a reason as well. I wanted to work for the WNBA. I’m just thankful for the opportunity right after college."
For Potts, the game is over but staying around it helps because she does miss the game and she tries to stay around it as much as possible. Although during the 2018-19 season, Potts was seen around Forest Park working with her former head coach Steven Cole.
"Before accepting this full-time position with the Dream, I was able to volunteer and assist coach Cole with practices and games last season," Potts said. "I try my best to go back when I can and help the development of the young players with my knowledge of the game."
What the future holds for Potts can begin with growth.
"Networking and building relationships," Potts said. "Being successful in what I do to help the Atlanta Dream."