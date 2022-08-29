HAMPTON - The Lovejoy Wildcats are 2-0 in football after defeating the Jackson Red Devils 27-17 at Twelve Oaks Stadium Friday Night.

The Kinchen twins led the Wildcats in scoring. Trevon Kinchen was the workhorse of the offense, carrying the ball 21 times for 163 yards and a touchdown. Brother Javon Kinchen led the Lovejoy receivers with three catches for 55 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown reception.

Lovejoy quarterback Malachi Lightfoot was 12 of 23 with one interception for 148 passing yards and two TDs - the 44-yard pass to Kinchen and a 21-yard pass to Troy Washington for the second score.

The Wildcats defense also had a good night, forcing six turnovers. Jackson had three fumbles on the night, with Lovejoy recovering two of them, including one in the Red Devils’ endzone for a touchdown.

Jackson also had four passes intercepted, with Lovejoy converting one of the interceptions into a four-play touchdown drive. Antwon Reeves Jr. had two interceptions, Josiah Mixon-Alston had one, and Javon Kinchen had an interception.

Jackson took the opening kickoff and drove to the Lovejoy 15 before their drive stalled. A 30-yard field goal was wide and the Wildcats took over at their own 20, going 80 yards on six plays. On third-and-19 at the Jackson 44, Lightfoot found Kinchen uncovered in the flats and hit him for a 44-yard score. The PAT was missed, and Lovejoy led 6-0 with 5:31 left in the first quarter.

Following the kickoff return to the 23 and a 5-yard penalty for an illegal substitution, a Jackson handoff was fumbled and in the ensuing effort by both teams to recover the ball, it bounced into the end zone where Lovejoy fell on it for a TD. The PAT was good and the Wildcats led 13-0 with 5:12 left in the first period.

Jackson scored on their next drive with a sweep by Carlos Barlow. With 11:51 left in the first half, Jackson had cut the lead to six, 13-7.

The teams swapped the ball for the next nine minutes, with two punts by Lovejoy and a fumble and interception by Jackson. The interception came with the Red Devils at their own 26, with the pass being returned by Javon Kinchen to the Jackson 8-yard-line. Four plays later, Travon Kinchen went over from 2 yards out for the score. With the PAT, Lovejoy led 20-7, and took that lead into halftime.

Jackson trimmed the lead with a 21-yard field goal in the third period, making it 20-10.

Lovejoy took the kickoff and moved 74 yards on nine plays, with Lightfoot hitting Troy Washington in the end zone for a 21-yard score. With the PAT, the Wildcats led 27-10 with 17 seconds left in the third.

But on the ensuing kickoff, Carlos Barlow took the kick at his own 10-yard-line and streaked down the Lovejoy sideline 90 yards for the score. With Zimmerman’s PAT, the lead was cut to 27-17, but that would be as close as Jackson would get. The Red Devils got their hands on the ball three more times during the final period, but each drive ended with an interception.

Lovejoy travels to Cordele on Friday to take on Crisp County in another non-region game.