Those who remember Kindle Vildor from North Clayton High School know his talents weren’t limited to the football field.
As a senior, he was an all-county baseball player who hit .391 with 13 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. He also had a minuscule 0.78 ERA as a pitcher. He earned all-county honors in basketball, too.
That said, football was his future. The fans got to see something special when Vildor played in a helmet and shoulder pads.
The sport felt different for him, too.
“At an early age, just watching (football) on TV (got me hooked),” Vildor said. “I’m pretty much the only athletic one in my family, just a God-given talent. Just playing around the neighborhood, I just fell in love with the game and it’s brought me many blessings so far.”
The latest blessing was a huge one.
Vildor was selected this past Saturday in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, becoming Georgia Southern’s first draftee since 2017.
"In Kindle Vildor, a team is going to get a guy who's a technician, a guy who takes a lot of pride in his craft and what he does at the defensive back spot," Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford said in a school release. "He is a worker. He is a guy that grinds every day. He loves ball and he's a guy that's going to give you that G.A.T.A. mentality each and every time he goes out there. The Chicago Bears are getting a great Georgia Southern man in Kindle Vildor."
Lunsford watched Vildor grow over the past four years from that multi-sport high school athlete into an NFL-ready football player.
The 5-foot-10, 191-pound cornerback was a contributor his first two seasons, but rose up draft boards with a breakout junior season. He was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference and second-team All-American selection in 2018 after making 42 tackles and a team-high four interceptions. He also broke up 11 passes.
“It was just me locking in on my technique and things that can really help separate me from a lot of other guys,” Vildor said of his junior season. “I had a tremendous cornerbacks coach my junior year, Cory Peoples. He really expanded my knowledge of the game, teaching me the ins and outs of the game. Him playing cornerback and playing in the league himself, he installed that knowledge in me and I was able to take that onto the field and be successful.”
The 2019 season was solid for Vildor, but an ankle injury kept him from matching the success of his junior season. He missed some time, was hindered by the nagging injury throughout and finished with 27 tackles and a pair of interceptions.
“It was a little bit of an issue,” Vildor said of his ankle injury. “I got hurt in October and it was lingering the rest of the season. Now I’m good. I was able to compete in the Senior Bowl fresh, ankle feeling good. I was able to go to the (NFL) Combine and run fast, different things like that. I was able to look good in my drills. I’m not even worried about my ankle any more. I forgot all about it.”
Feeling 100 percent, he took advantage of the postseason opportunities to boost his draft stock. At the Senior Bowl, he stood out and had an interception with a 22-yard return in the game that was one of the day’s highlights. At the combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds and had a 39 1/2-inch vertical leap, in addition to posting 22 repetitions in the 225-pound bench press. His 22 bench reps were tied for the most by a cornerback at the combine and only five off the all-time combine record for a cornerback.
What he did on the field at the Senior Bowl was just as telling.
“That was great for me being out there and competing with a lot of guys all across the country,” Vildor said. “I’m looking and watching the draft and I see the guys I competed with going in the first round, the second round. It was a big moment for me to go out there and compete and showcase my talent, ball skills, all that. It was a really fun experience and it really benefited me.”
Vildor didn’t go through testing at Georgia Southern Pro Day, preferring to let his combine numbers stand, but he did go through some drills that day. He also got to meet with Bears coaches and go through video with them, offering the first inkling that Chicago was one of the teams seriously interested in drafting him.
The interest became reality this past Saturday, paving the way for an NFL career.
“It’s surreal, the moment’s surreal,” Vildor said. “I’m just so happy to be in this position. Just all the hard work is finally paying off. Just believing in God every single day. I’m just so happy to be in this position right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.