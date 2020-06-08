Though he is a Pittsburgh native, Lance Egnatz has seen his coaching journey play out in the South.
He made two stops in Florida and two more in Tennessee before settling at Clayton State, where he has worked since 2015. He was the Lakers’ associate head men’s basketball coach last season, but was promoted recently to interim head coach for the 2020-21 season.
Given the coronavirus pandemic issues, it is a tough time to take over, but Egnatz is still thrilled to reach a goal of becoming a college head coach. He replaces outgoing head coach James Link, who left the program earlier this year.
“I’m excited,” said Egnatz, who lives in Locust Grove with his wife and two young children. “It’s been a long time coming. Whether it’s interim or whatever, I’m glad I finally got my opportunity. I’m pretty excited. I’m going into year 16 (of coaching). I’ve been around. I’ve had a lot of of ups and downs. But I finally got it and I plan to take full advantage of it.”
Egnatz played basketball and baseball for Penn State Beaver and Lynn University, then began his coaching career at Somerset Academy (Fla.) as head boys basketball coach and assistant athletic director. He coached at Polk State College (Fla.) from 2006-08, at Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) from 2008-12 and at Tennessee-Martin from 2012-14. He spent a year training pro basketball players before taking a job at Clayton State.
He juggled a number of duties in recent seasons at CSU, including recruiting coordinator, camp coordinator, travel planner and strength and conditioning lead.
On the court, he oversaw the defense the past four seasons for Clayton State, but plans to be more involved in the offense going forward.
“We will be a whole lot more different (than the past),” Egnatz said. “It will be a lot more team basketball, passing the ball more than we have in the past. The goal is roughly at least 200 passes per game, the analytics of it. The ball is going to be moving, no sticking like we’ve done in the past. And taking good shots will be important. If that isn’t going to happen, guys aren’t going to play who don’t do it.”
Clayton State will return four players from the 2019-20 roster — rising seniors Tionne Williams Jr. and Christoff Nairn, rising junior Ricardo Saams Jr. and rising sophomore Jordan Curtis. Williams is a 6-foot-10 post, Saams is a 6-5 wing and the 6-2 Nairn and the 6-3 Curtis are both guards.
Among the newcomers already on board for 2020-21 are Daniel Melvin of Columbus, Justin Figueroa of Brooklyn, N.Y., Kobie Johnson of Miami, Fla., Stef Kufos from California, Maliek Wilcox from South Carolina and Tyson Duncan from Boston.
Recruiting has been interesting given the coronavirus-induced circumstances, but the coach has worked hard on finding the right fit for his program.
“(After the promotion to head coach), my main objective was to get four or five more guys in here that are a little bit more my type of guys,” Egnatz said. “Coach brought in some transfers in this class. I’d like to get some high school guys in, too, some freshmen. I’m looking at it long term, looking for guys who I can get in for four years, and develop them in our mold. I talked to the guys who did sign to make sure they’re still on board and tell them how we’re going to play and what’s expected of them.”
He is eager to share the same message with his players in person when they return to campus.
“I’m excited for that,” Egnatz said. “I didn’t do as much this year with the individual workouts last year. We had a volunteer do that this past year to help him get started. I did a lot more recruiting in the fall last year. Whoever I have in the fall, whoever I hire to do workouts will set the tone on what’s going to be expected, how we’re going to do things, our intensity.”
Clayton State had winning records in the first three seasons with Egnatz on staff, but slipped to 10-18 in 2018-19 and 7-24 in 2019-20.
