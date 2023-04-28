Mundy’s Mill earned the top two awards on the All-Region 3-AAAAAA Girls Soccer Team selected by the region’s coaches.

Senior Lesly Ortega was voted the Player of the Year, and the Tigers’ Julius Omotayo was named Coach of the Year. Ortega finished the season with 32 goals and 26 assists.

“Playing soccer at MMHS was an awesome experience because we are more of a family than a team,” Ortega said. “I am thankful for everyone that has helped me along the way from my family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

Mundy’s Mill finished second in the region and made the state playoffs, sporting a 12-2 record, the best mark in school history.

“It is an honor to receive this award,” Omotayo said. “We had an outstanding season, our student-athletes excelled in the classroom and on the soccer field and our staff did an excellent job coaching.”

Mundy’s Mill’s Jadyn Orijako, Forest Park’s Evelyn Sanchez, Lovejoy’s Tatiana McCoy, Jonesboro’s Perla Hernandez-Perez and Morrow’s Cynteria Elder were selected to the all-region first team.

The second team included two Mundy’s Mill players, Lizbeth Ramirez and Marilyn Bonilla, as well as Forest Park’s Luz Pacheco, Jonesboro’s Cayla Frazier, Morrow’s Itandehui Prieto and Lovejoy’s Allison Vaaldovinos.