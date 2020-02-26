LOVEJOY - A streak of Final Four appearances was snapped Wednesday for Lovejoy High School as Langston Hughes pulled out the victory in the last 40 seconds.
The past three years in Class AAAAAA had featured Lovejoy High in the Final Four. And Langston Hughes was on a mission to stop the team and completed it after 24 minutes in the 59-55 ballgame.
Lovejoy had a slow start scoring wise and never truly looked like they had the momentum behind them during the game. But it all began in the first quarter.
The start was slow for the program. After Langston Hughes scored early and jumped to a 5-0 lead, the Lady Wildcats finally found their footing with a three from Kaziah Terrell and a nice jumper from Lashanti Blount, but the Lady Panthers still dominated the quarter.
But the first quarter was all Lady Panthers as Langston Hughes out rebounded the Lady Wildcats on both sides of the ball. A rare issue for a team that's very solid.
When the second quarter began it was a moment before the Lady Wildcats would score but it was also pretty to see as Mariah Spain just picked the ball out the air and scored on a fast break of her own.
It was obvious the Lady Wildcats were beginning to get their own groove going in the game. They were also doing a better job at drawing fouls than the other team was.
After four minutes of play, the Lady Panthers had seven team fouls while Lovejoy had just three. But the numbers quickly began to even in that category. What was an advantage turned against them in just ten seconds.
Lovejoy picked up three quick fouls but managed to avoid sending the Lady Panthers to the line for a 1-and-1 but they couldn’t come closer than four points in the second.
With Genesis Bryant ruled out of the game, the Lady Wildcats have done well enough to stay in the game, but halftime's 27-21 score could've gone one of two ways.
Lovejoy found a way to get back into contention and get the lead with Anaya Boyd striking for a long-range three, but it was short-lived as Langston Hughes took the lead back, but Boyd didn't let it last long.
Long-range shots always work well for Lovejoy in pressure situations and Boyd's three let a gap that stood at 37-34 draw back even.
Lovejoy struggled late in the third quarter though. Another uncharacteristic moment for Lovejoy. After Boyd tied the game, the Lady Panthers scored, and Boyd responded by making it to the free throw line in what was a 39-37 game.
After making one, the Lady Panthers went on a little run to get ahead 44-39 as time expired in the third quarter. The Lady Wildcats fought hard though in the fourth.
Boyd, Spain and Blount powered the offense, but it wasn't enough as some late shots from the Lady Panthers in the final 40 seconds of what was a tied game put the nail in the coffin for Lovejoy.
