First place in Region 4-AAAAAA will be on the line Friday night as Lovejoy and Tucker will vie for it Friday night at Twelve Oaks the Tigers come to visit.
The Wildcats should have a chip on their shoulder this week when they face the Tigers. Last season, Lovejoy was beaten 34-18. But between the two teams, this weeks showdown should go a long way in deciding the top seeded team, especially since Stephenson was beaten earlier this year.
Lovejoy will enter Friday’s game following a 20-10 victory over Morrow on the heels of a 34-27 win over Morrow. Add in the fact that their only loss this season came at the hands of Southwest DeKalb in week four.
In regards to offensive output, both teams are nearly identical with the Lovejoy Wildcats holding the advantage defensively entering play.
The last time Lovejoy played Tucker at home in 2017, it was a big 36-7 loss the Wildcats had to hang on their board.
The winner of Friday’s game will be in sole possession of first place.
LOVEJOY WILDCATS
Head Coach: Edgar Carson
Region: 4-AAAAAA
Record: 4-1 (3-0)
Last Week: 34-27 win over Morrow
TUCKER TIGERS
Head Coach: Bryan Lamar
Region: 4-AAAAAA
Record: 3-2 (3-0)
Last Week: 57-0 win over Drew
When: Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Twelve Oaks
Last Meeting: Tucker 34, Lovejoy 18 (2018)