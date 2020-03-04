LOVEJOY — For years, Lovejoy Wildcats basketball had struggled to make the Georgia High School Basketball Association’s state playoffs.
It was a decline like no other for the program named after the city in which it educates youth. Lovejoy made the playoffs from 2010-2016. Won back-to-back-to-back region titles from 2002-2004 and was a Final Four team in 1999 but things went silent.
It’s hard to imagine a team just fall off but the Wildcats did. While the Lady Wildcats made a habit of filling the hole in basketball with a state title in 2018 and three straight Final Four appearances from 2017-2019 — Lovejoy’s boys’ basketball program missed out.
The first sign of trouble came in 2014-2015 when the program finished 7-16 but they were still in the playoffs. Until 2016-17 when the Wildcats finished the season 0-21.
Lovejoy did make strides under Quantavious Allen in 2017-18. The program won nine games and in 2018-19, the same program won 10.
Fast forward to this past season and the Wildcats were a team on a mission. The program had an unbelievable season with Willie Reese. They finished the regular season 17-10 and not only made the playoffs but nearly won a region title as well.
The season ended early though in state tournament play, but it wasn’t bad for a revival of basketball at Lovejoy.
“The kids did everything that I asked,” Reese said. “To be honest if we got past that first game, we thought we could’ve gone on a run a little bit. Just looking at the bracket. All the teams were even. They were good but they were fairly even I knew that the first game was going to be a little tough.”
What made the first game in state play in four years so tough wasn’t something that could be coached essentially. It was the first time that anyone on the team had been to state at Lovejoy.
“With us not being in it before and not having anyone with experience of being in it, the guys,” Reese began to say before changing his mind midway through. “You have to play with the mentality of there’s no tomorrow. When we played Brunswick, we had it. In the fourth quarter, we had it, but you must have it all four quarters and that’s kinda what happened that game. But listen, the kids, they did a great job. We had a great season and I’m really looking forward to next year.”
The games are much more than come back and play again the next day. State games are win or go home and the pressure is always amped up. The loss to Brunswick ended a season probably prematurely.
But this always leads to several things for the program in the future. In years past, the Wildcats were considered an easy win team. Following a campaign like this with Reese, should go a long way towards dispelling that notion.
Considering how he wants to bring younger kids back to Lovejoy from the middle school ranks, that’s a concern for him. It’s proven now more than ever that when teams struggle, talent begins to leave.
That’s something Reese wants to stop.
“I’d like to attract some of the better middle-schoolers in the county,” Reese said. “The young kids that we have here are working hard. We’re going to start back lifting weights next week and then we’ll better what we did last year to this year.
“The kids understand what they’ve got to do, and they understand why they’ve got to do it,” he continued. “That’s what’s going to help a lot. They understand why we’re lifting weights, why we’re in the pool. They’re getting it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.