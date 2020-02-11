LOVEJOY - The Lovejoy Lady Wildcats have done things for many seasons but notching their third straight region title must be a bit sweeter than the previous two.
Lovejoy was playing from behind early too. Forest Park held a 19-11 lead over the Lady Wildcats and looked to be the ones who'd make the postseason as the No. 1 seed. But things changed.
Lovejoy's final two quarters during the game found them outscore their long-time rival 24-16 provoking a nice overtime period where Lovejoy scored just 12 points.
Those 12 points propelled the Lady Wildcats to a 47-39 victory over Forest Park and the region title, for the third time, rested on their shoulders.
But looking back, this season was just a bit tougher than before.
This was a team that played for a majority of their second half of the season without Genesis Bryant but there was a moment in the season where they even lost to Forest Park during the regular season.
But sitting with head coach Cedric King and reflecting on his previous triumphs in the region, he says they're all different.
"They are all different," King said. "Extremely happy for this team and seniors to win three straight region championships."
However, there could be something down the road that may happen. There could be a chance for the Lady Wildcats and Forest Park to face off again in the Georgia High School Association State Tournament. King knows that is a possibility.
"There is always a possibility, but I think both Coach Cole and I will take it one game at a time," King said. "And let what happens - happen."
The postseason is always fun to watch as teams vie to reach Macon. But only a select few teams have had the opportunity to make it that far each season. Lovejoy's made it but with this season featuring a lot of big-name programs returning to the playoffs, the question of how this postseason will rate out should be looked at for the Lady Wildcats.
"I believe this year’s postseason will rate out to be who we are," King said. "We can win a 'ship or get knocked out, but I believe we control our fate and it depends on how much each player is willing to give of themselves for the team."
It's known though, the former state champions know that eyes must turn to them on the bracket. It's just a product of being a previous state winner and then following it up with a runner-up finish.
But it's not known how many other teams are gunning for the Clayton County product to be eliminated. And King knows that he and his team can only control what they can.
"I am not sure how many teams are gunning for us," King said. "But we will continue to control what we can control because our standard is greater than any outside noise or pressure."
