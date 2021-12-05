A total of 25 Clayton County athletes were recognized on the All-Region 4-AAAAAA Football Team, voted on by the region’s coaches.

The first-team defense featured Lovejoy defensive lineman Aiden Benton and defensive back Jakiel Middlebrook, both juniors, as well as Morrow senior linebacker Antonio Elder.

The second-team offense included Lovejoy junior running back Trevon Kinchen, Morrow junior running back Andrew Craig, Morrow senior offensive lineman Khalil Stallworth, Lovejoy junior offensive lineman Demarcus Morris, Lovejoy junior wide receiver Javon Kinchen, Morrow junior wide receiver Clenton Rafe and Lovejoy sophomore wide receiver Troy Washington.

The second-team defense selections featured Lovejoy sophomore defensive lineman Michai Boireau, Lovejoy senior defensive back Cameron Henry and Lovejoy senior punter Rashed Akintoye.

Locals on the honorable mention list were Morrow’s Gabriel Bradley (senior linebacker), Burt Hunter (senior wide receiver/quarterback), Travis Green (senior defensive end/tight end), Taketo Palmer (senior offensive lineman/defensive end) and Lovejoy’s Stephin Craig (senior quarterback), Khamari Gray (sophomore offensive lineman), David John (senior offensive lineman), Jordan Thompson (sophomore linebacker), Dearich Jackson (junior defensive end), Justin Etheridge (junior defensive end), Marlon Boyd (senior defensive tackle) and Kenshaun Mitchell (senior defensive back).