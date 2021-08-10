Before embarking on play in brutal Region 4-AAAAAA last season, Lovejoy’s football team made its mark statewide.

During a 5-0 start in non-region play, the Wildcats pulled off a stunning 19-7 win over Class AAAAAAA power North Gwinnett, which saw a 27-game home winning streak end that night. It was followed up with a 27-6 victory over another top team, Griffin.

They hope to build on that success this season.

“Our non-region schedule was tough,” Lovejoy head coach Edgar Carson said. “Before we played North Gwinnett, I had no idea what their record was, their winning streak was. Our guys did a great job of knocking off some top-tier teams in North Gwinnett and Griffin. I think that gave us a lot of confidence moving forward. With that confidence, we’ve got to make sure we maintain our composure and continue to work hard. Hopefully, that will lead us into this season because we’ve got to play those same teams again.”

As Carson noted, the non-region schedule is difficult again, as is a region loaded with talented teams to challenge Lovejoy, which was 9-2 last year.

“We have a tough region and the non-region schedule is tough,” said Carson, who has taken Lovejoy to the state playoffs six times in his seven seasons as head coach. “We’ve got to deal with Carver-Atlanta, who will be ranked in the top 10, North Gwinnett, Griffin. Those are just some of the guys we play in non-region. When we get into our region, it’s brutal. We play Langston Hughes, Westlake, Tucker. My biggest concern is depth and managing reps.

“We are returning our quarterback (Stephin Craig), which is always a plus. He’ll be a senior this year. We’re going to be kind of running back heavy. Hopefully, we can stay healthy. That was the biggest thing going down the stretch last year. The expectations are not going to change. We’re looking for our guys to step up and compete and hopefully have another good season.”

Graduation took several key members of the 2020 team, including playmaker Antonio Jones, the Region 4-AAAAAA Co-Offensive Player of the Year, and defensive lineman/linebacker Israel Nwokocha, the 4-AAAAAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Carson has plenty of talent back, though.

Craig earned second-team all-region honors at quarterback last season, while the talented crew of running backs is led by senior Joacari Terrell and junior Trevon Kinchen, who was a first-team all-region pick. Seniors Cameron Henry, a two-way standout at wide receiver and defensive back, and David John, a lineman, also are key players.

Big things also are expected from Jekail Middlebrook, Javon Kinchen, Jordan Thompson and Michai Boireau, a 6-5, 300-pound sophomore who was all-region last season and already has an impressive offer list that includes Georgia.

“We lost our (region’s) offensive and defensive player of the year, but our motto at Lovejoy is ’Next Man Up,’ so the expectation’s not going to change,” Carson said. “We’re going to continue to strive to try and be a top team in our region and continue to compete at state.”