KATHLEEN — The No. 3-ranked Lovejoy girls basketball team is headed to the Class AAAAAA Elite Eight after a 72-53 win Friday at Veterans.
Lovejoy also gets a home game in next week’s quarterfinals despite being a No. 3 seed thanks to No. 4 seed Gainesville’s upsets of Region 7-AAAAAA champion Sprayberry and No. 2 seed Woodstock in the first two rounds.
