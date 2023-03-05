CARROLLTON — The Lovejoy girls basketball team will have the chance to play for its second straight Class AAAAAA state championship this week in Macon.

Led by junior guard Bryanna Preston and senior guard La’Nya Foster, the Lovejoy girls basketball beat Brunswick 73-62 in the state semifinals Saturday afternoon at the University of West Georgia.

“It’s like I told them, it’s a great opportunity,” Lovejoy head coach Cedric King said of Lovejoy’s second straight trip to the state championship game. “Our mission is always to play for the last game and hopefully to win the last game … we worked our way to get to it. Our discipline and our ‘want to’ and our character is going to come out.”

Preston scored 31 points and Foster scored 25 in the semifinal victory. India McIntosh also scored in double figures with 12.

“They score,” King said of Preston and Foster. “If they want to play for the last game, that’s what we tell them; that’s what they’re supposed to do. They did what they were supposed to do.”

Even though Lovejoy (26-5) came away with a victory Saturday, one player was ejected and will not be playing next week in the state title game. Junior forward Jahilya McDonald was ejected from the game with nine seconds remaining in the third quarter. McDonald was called for a personal foul and a technical foul in an altercation with a Brunswick player. With her being ejected, Lovejoy now only has seven players going into the state championship game.

Lovejoy jumped to a 7-1 lead in the first quarter but Brunswick battled back to 15-14 when Shamya Flanders scored with 2:05 remaining. Lovejoy then went on a 10-0 run, taking a 25-14 lead early in the second quarter.

“If we defend, that team can’t score on us,” King said his team’s run. “We just have to defend.”

Foster, a senior forward, powered Lovejoy’s offense in the first quarter, scoring 13 points. Going into Saturday, Foster was averaging 19.1 points.

In the second quarter, it was the Preston show as she scored 15 of Lovejoy’s 17 points. Going into Saturday’s game, Preston was averaging 18.5 points.

Lovejoy led 40-29 at the end of the second quarter and 61-46 at the end of the third quarter.

Flanders led Brunswick (27-4) with 19 points and Coco Ramsey scored 11.

Lovejoy, the No. 3 seed out of Region 3-AAAAAA, beat Riverwood 63-20 in the first round, Veterans 72-53 in the second round and Gainesville 79-34 in the quarterfinals.

Lovejoy will play River Ridge on Friday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. in Macon for the state championship.