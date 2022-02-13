Lovejoy headlined the All-Region 4-AAAAAA Basketball Team voted on by the region’s coaches.

The Wildcats’ Bryanna Preston was named the 4-AAAAAA Girls Player of the Year, while the Girls Coach of the Year went to Lovejoy’s Cedric King.

Preston also was named to the girls all-region team, where she was joined by teammates Bryana Hardy, Keyra Peterson, La’Nya Foster and Layla Hood. Morrow’s Shydai Jones also earned all-region honors.

The boys all-region team included Morrow’s Kole Taylor and Lovejoy’s Nicholas Jones-Hill.