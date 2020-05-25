Lovejoy grad Kennedy Allen became a key player immediately during the 2020 college softball season for Clark Atlanta.
The freshman catcher/third baseman was one of top hitters on the team throughout her freshman season, which was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Through 16 games, she hit .372 with 11 RBIs, six doubles, five stolen bases and eight runs scored.
