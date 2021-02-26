Lovejoy’s girls basketball team advanced to the Class AAAAAA quarterfinals Friday with a 48-31 win at Statesboro.
The Wildcats (19-5) handed Statesboro (22-1) its first loss of the season. The move on to play Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Buford in the Elite Eight. That game will be held at Buford City Arena.
Buford is on a run of four straight state championships.
