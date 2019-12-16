JONESBORO - Lovejoy High senior Barren Johnson announced his commitment to the University of Pikeville Monday afternoon.
Johnson took to Twitter to announce his decision.
"First, I would love to say thanks to my lord and savior for guiding me through this tough high school journey. Also to my parents for keeping me on track on and off the field and for the coaching staff at Lovejoy High School for coaching me and guiding me to become a young man," Johnson wrote. "I would love to say thank you to the University of Pikeville football for giving me this opportunity to ball out and show my true talent at University of Pikeville. With all that's been said, I will be committing to the UPike."