Three Clayton County high school football teams open the Class AAAAAA state playoffs this week.

Lovejoy, runner-up in Region 3-AAAAAA, leads the way after closing the regular season on a hot streak. The Wildcats have won five of their last six games, including the last four, entering Friday’s home game with North Atlanta (7-3). Lovejoy (7-3) lost just once in region play (to Woodward Academy) and rolled through its other region games against Rockdale County (55-0), Alcovy (48-23), Morrow (34-16), Forest Park (49-13) and Jonesboro (42-18).

Malachi Lightfoot has thrown for 1,648 yards and 16 touchdowns, and three Wildcat receivers have more than 24 catches — Javon Kinchen (28 catches, 475 yards, five TDs), Antonio Floyd (24-473-5) and Troy Washington (24-379-4), but a powerful rushing attack (245 yards per game) has been an even bigger part of the team’s success. Trevon Kinchen has rushed for a team-best 1,354 yards and nine TDs, and Dralin Gilbert has rushed for 729 yards and seven scores. Trevon Kinchen averages 9.1 yards per carry, and Gilbert averages 9.0.

Aiden Benton and Justin Etheridge are among the leaders of the Lovejoy defense, combining for more than 40 tackles for losses.

Mundy’s Mill and Morrow also have first-round playoff games Friday, though their games are away.

Mundy’s Mill (7-3) earned the No. 3 seed in 3-AAAAAA and a trip to 4-AAAAAA runner-up, St. Pius (5-5), which has won four of its past five games. The Tigers have impressed this season with a 5-1 start, including 5-2 in region play.

Joshua Ofor, Deairich Jackson, Chris Joseph and Antonio Hardrick are among the leaders of the Mundy’s Mill defense, while quarterback Donovon Morton has stood out offensively along with leading receiver Keandre Haines.

Morrow (5-5) also claimed a playoff spot out of 3-AAAAAA as the No. 4 seed, which means a Friday game at 4-AAAAAA champion Marist (8-2), which is on a six-game winning streak. Morrow won three of its final five games to clinch a postseason trip.