Lovejoy is in a must win situation this week against Stephenson.

 Ben Ennis

This is a very important week for the local program out of Lovejoy. The Wildcats can't afford a loss with M.L. King breathing down their neck.

The Wildcats have to score against Stephenson, a team that hasn't allowed more than 27 points all season.

The Wildcats should be able to compete against Stephenson and remain alive in the postseason this week, all it takes is a win.

LOVEJOY WILDCATS

Head Coach: Edgar Carson

Record: 5-3 (5-1)

Region: 4-AAAAAA

Last Week: Bye

STEPHENSON JAGUARS

Head Coach: Ron Gartrell

Record: 7-1 (5-1)

Region: 4-AAAAAA

Last Week: 52-0 victory over Drew

When: Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Twelve Oaks Stadium

Last Meeting: Stephenson 44, Lovejoy 35 (2018)

