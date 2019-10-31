This is a very important week for the local program out of Lovejoy. The Wildcats can't afford a loss with M.L. King breathing down their neck.
The Wildcats have to score against Stephenson, a team that hasn't allowed more than 27 points all season.
The Wildcats should be able to compete against Stephenson and remain alive in the postseason this week, all it takes is a win.
LOVEJOY WILDCATS
Head Coach: Edgar Carson
Record: 5-3 (5-1)
Region: 4-AAAAAA
Last Week: Bye
STEPHENSON JAGUARS
Head Coach: Ron Gartrell
Record: 7-1 (5-1)
Region: 4-AAAAAA
Last Week: 52-0 victory over Drew
When: Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Twelve Oaks Stadium
Last Meeting: Stephenson 44, Lovejoy 35 (2018)