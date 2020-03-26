The Atlanta Tipoff Club recognized the best in high school basketball Thursday with the release of its season-ending awards.
The top honors went to Woodward Academy senior Walker Kessler as Mr. Georgia Basketball, and Westlake junior Raven Johnson as Miss Georgia Basketball.
Lovejoy senior Genesis Bryant was selected as the Atlanta Metro High School Girls Player of the Year. The Atlanta Metro High School Boys Player of the Year was St. Francis’ Dwon Odom.
Grayson’s Geoffrey Pierce (boys) and Buford’s Gene Durden (girls) were voted as the winners of the Cremins High School Coach of the Year for the best from Class AAAAAAA to AAAAA. In the AAAA-A division, the Pinholster High School Coach of the Year trophies went to Drew Catlett of St. Francis and Nichole Dixon of Holy Innocents’.
The club also selected all-metro teams. Those honorees are as follows:
All-Metro Boys Team
First Team
Matthew Cleveland, Pace Academy
Sharife Cooper, McEachern
Sam Hines, Wheeler
Deivon Smith, Grayson
Jabari Smith Jr., Sandy Creek
Second Team
Sterling “Scoota” Henderson, Kell
Caleb Murphy, Grayson
J.T. Thor, Norcross
Bruce Thornton, Jr., Milton
A.J. White, Chattahoochee
Third Team
Eugene Brown III, Southwest DeKalb
Cam Bryant, Dutchtown
Sion James, Lanier
Brandon Stroud, East Coweta
Chris Youngblood, East Coweta
Honorable Mention
Caleb Byrd, Newton; P.J. Carter Jr., Hughes; Eric Gaines, Lithonia; Colin Granger, Lambert; Jusaun Holt, St. Francis; Jermontae Hill, Tucker; Dillon Hunter, Westlake; Zawdie Jackson, Shiloh; Toneari Lane, Grayson; Zocko Littleton, South Cobb; Jamaine Mann, Dutchtown; Ryan Mutombo, Lovett; Cameron Sheffield, Chattahoochee; Josh Taylor, Norcross; Emon Washington, South Cobb
All-Metro Girls Team
First Team
Avyonce Carter, Wesleyan
Sania Feagin, Forest Park
Jillian Hollingshed, Holy Innocents’
Kayla McPherson, Madison County
Tate Walters, Buford
Second Team
De’Mauri Flournoy, Carrollton
Lydia Freeman, Westlake
Ta’Niya Latson, Westlake
Savannah Samuel, St. Francis
Sacha Washington, Collins Hill
Third Team
Amira Abdur-Rahim, St. Francis
Anaya Boyd, Lovejoy
Jada Farrell, Holy Innocents’
Malia Fisher, Hebron
Sydne Watts, Cherokee
Honorable Mention
Kaleigh Addie, GAC; Jameah Alston, Campbell; Azonya Austin, North Cobb; Nicole Azar, Hebron; Sydney Bowles, Woodward; Denim DeShields, McEachern; Kara Dunn, Mount Paran; Crystal Henderson, Kell; Demeara Hinds, Lithia Springs; Paige Lyons, Wesleyan; Caroline Martin, North Forsyth; Daija Powell, Sandy Creek; Lazaria Spearman, Dacula; Bridget Utberg, Woodstock; Ashuntee Weems, Douglass
