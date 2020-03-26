Luella High against Lovejoy (3).jpg (copy)

The Atlanta Tipoff Club recognized the best in high school basketball Thursday with the release of its season-ending awards.

The top honors went to Woodward Academy senior Walker Kessler as Mr. Georgia Basketball, and Westlake junior Raven Johnson as Miss Georgia Basketball.

Lovejoy senior Genesis Bryant was selected as the Atlanta Metro High School Girls Player of the Year. The Atlanta Metro High School Boys Player of the Year was St. Francis’ Dwon Odom.

Grayson’s Geoffrey Pierce (boys) and Buford’s Gene Durden (girls) were voted as the winners of the Cremins High School Coach of the Year for the best from Class AAAAAAA to AAAAA. In the AAAA-A division, the Pinholster High School Coach of the Year trophies went to Drew Catlett of St. Francis and Nichole Dixon of Holy Innocents’.

The club also selected all-metro teams. Those honorees are as follows:

All-Metro Boys Team

First Team

Matthew Cleveland, Pace Academy

Sharife Cooper, McEachern

Sam Hines, Wheeler

Deivon Smith, Grayson

Jabari Smith Jr., Sandy Creek

Second Team

Sterling “Scoota” Henderson, Kell

Caleb Murphy, Grayson

J.T. Thor, Norcross

Bruce Thornton, Jr., Milton

A.J. White, Chattahoochee

Third Team

Eugene Brown III, Southwest DeKalb

Cam Bryant, Dutchtown

Sion James, Lanier

Brandon Stroud, East Coweta

Chris Youngblood, East Coweta

Honorable Mention

Caleb Byrd, Newton; P.J. Carter Jr., Hughes; Eric Gaines, Lithonia; Colin Granger, Lambert; Jusaun Holt, St. Francis; Jermontae Hill, Tucker; Dillon Hunter, Westlake; Zawdie Jackson, Shiloh; Toneari Lane, Grayson; Zocko Littleton, South Cobb; Jamaine Mann, Dutchtown; Ryan Mutombo, Lovett; Cameron Sheffield, Chattahoochee; Josh Taylor, Norcross; Emon Washington, South Cobb

All-Metro Girls Team

First Team

Avyonce Carter, Wesleyan

Sania Feagin, Forest Park

Jillian Hollingshed, Holy Innocents’

Kayla McPherson, Madison County

Tate Walters, Buford

Second Team

De’Mauri Flournoy, Carrollton

Lydia Freeman, Westlake

Ta’Niya Latson, Westlake

Savannah Samuel, St. Francis

Sacha Washington, Collins Hill

Third Team

Amira Abdur-Rahim, St. Francis

Anaya Boyd, Lovejoy

Jada Farrell, Holy Innocents’

Malia Fisher, Hebron

Sydne Watts, Cherokee

Honorable Mention

Kaleigh Addie, GAC; Jameah Alston, Campbell; Azonya Austin, North Cobb; Nicole Azar, Hebron; Sydney Bowles, Woodward; Denim DeShields, McEachern; Kara Dunn, Mount Paran; Crystal Henderson, Kell; Demeara Hinds, Lithia Springs; Paige Lyons, Wesleyan; Caroline Martin, North Forsyth; Daija Powell, Sandy Creek; Lazaria Spearman, Dacula; Bridget Utberg, Woodstock; Ashuntee Weems, Douglass

