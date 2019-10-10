Both teams facing off Friday night are coming off the heels of tough region losses. For M.L. King, they dropped a 35-0 game to Stephenson while the Lovejoy Wildcats dropped a loss to Tucker High.
All of that goes out the window this week though. M.L. King is behind the Wildcats while Lovejoy is seated second overall. A win for either team would strengthen their position in the final few weeks of action.
The Wildcats can all but assure themselves a place in the state playoffs with a win this week. But it will be all about offense. Lovejoy ranks second in the region behind Tucker for scoring points while M.L. King is in the bottom three.
As far as defenses go, Lovejoy is among the top four teams for points allowed with just 39. It's going to be interesting to see which of the two programs come out on top.
Lovejoy would want to be on the top for the sake of their postseason hopes.
M.L. KING LIONS
Head Coach: Deante Lamar
Region: 4-AAAAAA
Record: 4-1 (2-1)
Last Week: 35-0 loss to Stephenson
LOVEJOY WILDCATS
Head Coach: Edgar Carson
Region: 4-AAAAAA
Record: 4-2 (3-1)
Last Week: 23-16 loss to Tucker
When: Friday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Godfrey Stadium in DeKalb County
Last Meeting: Lovejoy 16, M.L. King 12 (2018)